WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.44 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.