WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. abrdn plc raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 253,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 476,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,105 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

