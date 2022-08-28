WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.