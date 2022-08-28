WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 119.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $258,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

