WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

