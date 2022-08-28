WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 144.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $469,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $687,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 22,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $31.61 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.