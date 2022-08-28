WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after buying an additional 154,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,273,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.