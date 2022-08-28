WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

