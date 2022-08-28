WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,103,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.05 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
