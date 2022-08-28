WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $382,000 Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tennant were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $63.21 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

