WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.