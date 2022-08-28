WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HNI by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Stock Down 5.2 %

HNI stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

