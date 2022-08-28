WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $446,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.4 %

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

