WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $8,124,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 4.8 %

OLPX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.