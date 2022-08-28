WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $514.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

