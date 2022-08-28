WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

