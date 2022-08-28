WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.