WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $362,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,747 shares of company stock worth $14,094,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

