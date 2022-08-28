WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $432,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

