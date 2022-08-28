WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $437,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.5% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

