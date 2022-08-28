WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.