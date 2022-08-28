WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PMT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.