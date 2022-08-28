WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $391,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 82,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.