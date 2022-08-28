WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $414,000 Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 223,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

