WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $432,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $205.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

