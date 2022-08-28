WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $452,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKS Instruments Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

