WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

NYSE BEPC opened at $39.30 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

