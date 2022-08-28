WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

About iTeos Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.