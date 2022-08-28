WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.