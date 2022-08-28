WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 18,160 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.