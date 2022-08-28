WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,530 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $229,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 556.7% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 98,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 370.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 364,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,925 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TMX stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terminix Global Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

