WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,045 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

