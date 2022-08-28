WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,824 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $43,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after acquiring an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.