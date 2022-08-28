WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AMC Networks by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

