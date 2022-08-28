WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,552 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Down 4.5 %

About SAP

Shares of SAP stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.