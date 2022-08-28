WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,160 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $666.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

