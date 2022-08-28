WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 360 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 208,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69,791.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.