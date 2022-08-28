WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,011 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

