WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $347,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 398,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock worth $56,283,684 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

