WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after buying an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canada Goose by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 290,463 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.56 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

