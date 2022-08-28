WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE FREY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.88. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.