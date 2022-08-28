WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

