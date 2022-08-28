WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.00.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

