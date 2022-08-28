WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam grew its position in Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.