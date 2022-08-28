WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GES opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

