WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,569 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 181,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,908,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after buying an additional 308,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE INFY opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

