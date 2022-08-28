WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.