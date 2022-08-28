WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

