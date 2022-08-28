Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $85.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

