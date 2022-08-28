Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

